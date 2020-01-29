Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are ‘Very Happy’ to Be Back Together, Says Source

Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s reunion is coming at the right time for the two lovebirds.

The pair, who previously split in December after over a year of dating only to get back together this month, are spending time together in Los Angeles.

“They seem very happy about being together,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Things seem back to normal.”

The insider adds the singer, 31, “has been in L.A. so they can spend time together.”

“His daughter is in school so he can’t travel right now,” says the source of Everly, 6, his child with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. “His priority is always his daughter and Jessie seems fine with this.”

Image zoom Jessie J and Channing Tatum Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Tatum confirmed he and Jessie J were back together by sharing a selfie of the two on his Instagram account just hours before the singer was set to perform at Friday’s MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles.

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight,” Tatum, 49, wrote in the caption.

The couple then made their red carpet debut at the gala, with the London-born singer sharing a PDA-filled video from their date night on Instagram.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the clip of Tatum kissing her.

“When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way,” she continued. “Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum.”

She added, “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”