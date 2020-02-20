Channing Tatum and Jessie J Spotted on Date Night Hours After Jenna Dewan Announces Engagement

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are still going strong!

The couple — who got back together in January after a brief split in December 2019 — was seen enjoying a night out together Tuesday as they left the popular Los Angeles sushi spot Nobu.

The pair dressed casually for the evening, Tatum, 39, sporting a black t-shirt, black jeans, and sneakers while the pop singer, 31, donned a black skirt and shirt combination paired with white heeled boots.

Just hours before the duo dined out, the Magic Mike actor’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, announced her engagement to Tony winner Steve Kazee. The two also revealed in September that they are expecting their first child together.

The former Step Up actress already has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Tatum.

Tatum confirmed he and Jessie were officially back together in January when he shared a selfie of himself and the British singer on his Instagram account.

Since reuniting, the two have shared several public appearances and social media posts together.

On Valentine’s Day, Jessie posted an Instagram video of herself using a filter while sitting beside Tatum at dinner. “Mines ❤️,” the “Domino” singer captioned the footage.

The 21 Jump Street star, meanwhile, showed off a plethora of roses in a video on his Instagram Story that he likely bought for his girlfriend to celebrate the holiday.

A day earlier, the couple spent a romantic night at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills where they enjoyed the “Japanese Experience,” a three-hour treatment including a private couples’ massage, traditional Japanese ofuro bath and sushi.

A day later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala where they posed together for photos.

“Sculpture of magic,” Tatum captioned a photo of Jessie from their night out.

A source told PEOPLE in late January the couple was spending time together in Los Angeles. “They seem very happy about being together,” the source said. “Things seem back to normal.”

The insider added Jessie “has been in L.A. so they can spend time together.”