Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split Because the 'Timing Was Off,' Says Source

Channing Tatum and Jessie J‘s relationship seems to be a case of bad timing.

A source tells PEOPLE the “timing was off” for Tatum and Jessie J’s relationship although the two did try to make it work.

“He is super busy with his career, as a dad and will be traveling a lot in the coming months,” says the source. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

The split for the former couple “came at a good time” for them, with the insider adding they “made the most of it.”

“He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t traveling for his own work,” says the source.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, were first linked together in October 2018.

A different source confirmed their split to PEOPLE on Thursday saying, “There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends.”

Another source echoes the Tatum and Jessie’s friendly split, with distance and different priorities coming in between them.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source says. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

After months of dating, the private couple took their romance public in March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

Late last year, both Tatum and Jessie shared sultry snaps of themselves in bed.

“Plottin and planning. Thinking I should start to create again,” Tatum wrote, making sure to give his girlfriend credit for the snap. Sharing her own photo, the singer captioned hers: “A picture of me really being me in 2018.”

But while the two grew comfortable sharing pictures of each other, Jessie recently opened up to British newspaper The Times about the first time they were seen together.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she shared.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…” she added, going on to share that she was “very happy” and though the actor’s daughter Everly with Dewan is “absolutely lovely.”