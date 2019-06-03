Channing Tatum and Jessie J Share Sultry Bedroom Portraits Taken By One Another

Channing Tatum and Jessie J aren’t shy about flaunting their love — or their skills as photographers.

The Magic Mike star and his “Domino” singer girlfriend each shared a sultry snap to Instagram this weekend taken by the other that featured a solo portrait of each star lying in bed.

“Plottin and planning. Thinking I should start to create again,” Tatum, 39, wrote, making sure to give his girlfriend photo credit. He also included the hashtag “Leica Q,” a type of digital camera.

The photo is a black-and-white profile shot of the actor that features him gazing off into the distance.

Channing Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

Jessie J Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie, meanwhile, shared a photo taken by Tatum that featured her lying atop the covers in shorts and a T-shirt that she pulled up over her nose.

“A picture of me really being me in 2018,” she captioned the post, which she credited to Tatum.

The “Price Tag” singer, 31, also shared an additional shot snapped by Tatum that featured her sitting on her bed with the caption, “I can’t stop staring at my elbow nose,” an apparent reference to a wrinkle on her elbow.

The photo share comes one month after Tatum posted a steamy naked shower shot taken by the British star that he said he was forced to share as punishment for having lost a game of Jenga.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish. The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked… Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰,” he captioned the post.

Channing Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

The couple has grown increasingly flirty over social media since news broke of their romance back in October.

They took their relationship public in March, when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

“It was their first trip together to England as a couple,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They seem pretty serious.”

That same month, Tatum marked the singer’s 31st birthday with a black-and-white photograph and a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

She returned the favor a month later, celebrating Tatum’s 39th birthday by singing to him on her Instagram Story and cheekily zooming in on illustrations of women with speech bubbles saying “I want you” and “I miss you.”

They also packed on the PDA during an outing to Disneyland in California in May.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J Channing Tatum/Instagram

Tatum split from wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage.

They share 5-year-old daughter Everly, who accompanied dad to one of Jessie’s shows in November.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” the actor wrote of one of the singer’s London shows that same month.

The father of one also shared a short video of the singer entertaining her audience on his Instagram Story, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”