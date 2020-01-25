Channing Tatum and Jessie J Make Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Their Romance Is Back On

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together — and red carpet official!

On Friday night, the newly reunited couple stepped out in Los Angeles for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith. The appearance marked their red carpet debut, as well as their first public outing since confirming their rekindled romance.

For the pre-Grammys event, the singer, 31, wore a sexy backless silver gown with a thigh-high slit on one side, while the Magic Mike actor, 39, opted for a black suit and loafers. The pair beamed as they posed next to each other for photos.

“Sculpture of magic,” Tatum captioned a photo of Jessie from their night out.

Just hours before hitting the red carpet, he had confirmed on Instagram that the two were back together after about a month apart.

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” the father of one wrote in the caption for the silly photo, which showed him and Jessie wearing unicorn hats as she gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek.

Tatum also stepped in to defend the “Bang Bang” singer in the comments section of his post, in response to a commenter who wrote that Tatum’s ex-wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, “looks better” with him.

“I don’t usually address s— like this,” the 21 Jump Street star wrote. “But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think abut what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.”

“And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” he added. “And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

In a second comment, Tatum continued: “And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s— around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

Tatum’s Instagram post and the couple’s red carpet debut came just one day after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was back together after about a month apart.

After PEOPLE confirmed their split in December, the duo had spent time together earlier this month with Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with Dewan.