Channing Tatum Raves About Girlfriend Jessie J at Her London Concert: She 'Poured Her Heart Out'

Channing Tatum is Jessie J‘s No. 1 fan!

The Smallfoot actor, 38, couldn’t help but rave about the British singer, 30, during her live performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday night.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum wrote in the caption.

The father of one also shared a short video of “Domino” singer entertaining her audience on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”

This isn’t Tatum’s first time listening to her sing in front of a live audience.

Earlier this month, the star took his 5-year-old daughter Everly to see his girlfriend in concert at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles.

News of their relationship broke in mid-October when an insider told PEOPLE, “It’s very new.”

Since then, the Magic Mike star has also supported Jessie J at her Houston concert in late October.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” a source said. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

The “Bang Bang” singer reciprocated the show of support as she was seen smiling while leaving the opening night of the Magic Mike Live show in London on Saturday.

After the show, she posted a short video of the show on her Instagram story where she gave a shoutout to Tatum.

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” Jessie J wrote in her Instagram Story. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show …. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”