Channing Tatum & Jessie J 'Seem Pretty Serious' After Trip to See Her Friends, Family: Source

Nearly one year after announcing his split from Jenna Dewan following nine years of marriage, Channing Tatum has a new lady in his life: pop star Jessie J.

Tatum, 38, has been dating the British singer, 30, since October, and went to London last week with Jessie to see her friends and family.

“It was their first trip together to England as a couple,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They seem pretty serious.”

The insider adds that Tatum and Jessie also spend time together back in Los Angeles with Everly, the Magic Mike star’s 5-year-old daughter who he shares with Dewan, 38.

Tatum and Jessie have been making their relationship increasingly public in the last few weeks, most recently being photographed together for the first time during their trip to London on Thursday.

Jessie and Tatum in London on March 14. MEGA

Last month, the actor left a flirty comment on Jessie’s Instagram picture, which showed her posing in a black bikini and mesh coverup next to plates of food, including nachos and rice.

“Hottest Instagram food model in the came right now,” he wrote underneath the Feb. 28 snap.

Dewan has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed in October that she and Broadway star Steve Kazee had been “dating for months.”