Channing Tatum and Jessie J Pack on the PDA During Sweet Disneyland Date

Channing Tatum and Jessie J took their romance to the happiest place on earth.

The two were spotted enjoying an day out in Disneyland in California, compete with several rides and lots of cuddles as they walked around the park. In one sweet moment, Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, kept walking while Jessie hugged Tatum from behind.

The two have been fairly open about their relationship over the last few months since a source confirmed to PEOPLE they were dating in October 2018.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J at Disneyland Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

In March, the two were photographed together for the first time since news of their relationship was made public. The couple held hands together while taking a stroll in London.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE it was “their first trip together to England as a couple. They seem pretty serious.”

The source also added the two spend time together with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, 38.

They’ve also gotten cheeky on Instagram since they started dating. Most recently, Tatum shared a steamy photo of him completely naked while taking a shower that Jessie took. The actor explained in the caption that he had to post it after losing a game of Jenga to his girlfriend.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” Tatum wrote in the caption, using Jessie’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked…”

He added, “Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.”

The Magic Mike XXL star also shared photos of himself with the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, on his Instagram Story, sharing a sense of humor at the photo as he wrote, “Us watching the likes go up on my last post.”

Dewan has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed in October that she and Broadway star Steve Kazee had been “dating for months.”