Were Channing Tatum and Jessie J Hinting at Their Relationship on Social Media Last Month?

Not much is known about Channing Tatum and Jessie J‘s blossoming relationship, which a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday — but social media is offering some clues about how long the famous pair have been an item.

The Magic Mike actor, 38, was caught by fans of the singer interacting with Jessie J on her Instagram Live back on Sept. 16 — almost a month before news of them dating broke

From what her followers have been able to spot, Tatum commented several happy emojis on her Instagram Live. Fans online also claim he was later seen at her concerts in Seattle and Salt Lake City last weekend.

got 4 tickets to @JessieJ tonight at sodo if anyone wants them! also @channingtatum is here? — chico from melbourne (@dylanbaiafa) October 6, 2018

Even before the live chat, Jessie J may have been hinting at her relationship with Tatum on Twitter. On Sept. 11, the singer posted a picture and made a veiled reference towards the actor.

“After this picture was taken I put “Pony” on and danced around my hotel room like a lunatic,” she wrote.

After this picture was taken I put “Pony” on and danced around my hotel room like a lunatic 🔋🐇 pic.twitter.com/6ujsLwncBQ — Jessie J (@JessieJ) September 11, 2018

Tatum famously performed a seductive dance to the song “Pony” by Ginuwine in Magic Mike and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL. Tatum’s ex Jenna Dewan also took her turn dancing along to the suggestive lyrics for Lip Sync Battle.

A social media user wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he had seen Tatum and Jessie J at a mini-golf course on Oct. 6.

“Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my a——- ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round,” the user tweeted.

He added more details of the outing in subsequent tweets, writing, “They had a body guard and a few other people.”

“Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like,” he added. “We hugged and got a pic and then I got to hear Jessie singing somebody to love with the radio at the end of the course.”

News of the pair’s budding relationship comes just six months after Tatum and Dewan announced their split in April after nearly nine years of marriage.

Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan, 37, made a joint statement confirming their split on both of their social media accounts in April.