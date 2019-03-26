Channing Tatum Shows Off Shaved Head While Out Shopping with Girlfriend Jessie J

Channing Tatum has a new ‘do — and he’s showing it off with current flame Jessie J.

The couple was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday night on a grocery shopping trip. Tatum, 38, was showing off his new buzzcut that he also dyed platinum blonde, which he debuted on Instagram last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Goes Platinum Blond — But Not Everyone Is Loving His New Look

Tatum and the 30-year-old British singer, who have been dating since October, are back in Los Angeles after spending time in London last week to visit her friends and family.

“It was their first trip together to England as a couple,” a source told PEOPLE. “They seem pretty serious.”

TheImageDirect

The insider added that Tatum and Jessie also spend time together back in Los Angeles with Everly, the Magic Mike star’s 5-year-old daughter who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, 38.

Tatum and Jessie have been making their relationship increasingly public in the last few weeks, and were recently photographed together for the first time during their trip to London.

RELATED: Channing Tatum & Jessie J ‘Seem Pretty Serious’ After Trip to See Her Friends, Family: Source

Last month, the actor left a flirty comment on Jessie’s Instagram picture, which showed her posing in a black bikini and mesh coverup next to plates of food, including nachos and rice.

“Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now,” he wrote underneath the Feb. 28 snap.

Meanwhile, Dewan has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed in October that she and Broadway star Steve Kazee had been “dating for months.”