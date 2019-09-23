18 Times Channing Tatum & Jessie J Showed Each Other Swoon-Worthy PDA

When Channing Posted a Sweet Tribute to Jessie After One of Her Concerts
The Magic Mike star wrote on Instagram in November 2018, “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”
And Then Jessie Returned the Favor
The singer posted a photo of the Magic Mike show in London, saying, “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show … Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”
When They Were Strollin' Along Together
The pair held hands and cozied up while walking through London in March 2019. It was the first time they were spotted in public together!
When He Was Crowned King of Her Heart
Jessie posted this photo to her Instagram stories, adding a crown over Channing’s head, proving he’s really the King of Her Heart.
When This Went Down in the DMs
Get you a man who can hype you up like Channing Tatum can.
After Jessie shared a selfie with her man, he replied with a raunchy rap that read, “Yes I won’t rest till I caress a fresh faced Jess. I will finesse till success. Never digress. Just progress. Bless.”
When They Exchanged Adorable Birthday Messages
No, seriously, this’ll make you want to call your significant other and tell them to do better.
Channing posted a black-and-white photo of Jessie on Instagram in honor of her birthday in March 2019, saying, “Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”
Jessie returned the favor a month later with a birthday serenade.
When They Cuddled Up on the Go
A car (and a few of its passengers) can’t stop this PDA.
When They Sealed Things with a Kiss
Is there anything cuter than these lovebirds making out in front of their friends?
When Jessie J Did Us All a Favor
The “Domino” singer bet her boyfriend that if he lost Jenga, she’d get to post a photo of her choosing on Instagram. She, thankfully, chose this nearly naked snap.
And Then They Got Cozy as They Watched the 'Likes' Pour In
We love seeing these two being so lovey-dovey.
When They're Not Afraid to Show Their Silly Sides
As evidenced by this selfie.
Because They Both Love a 'Tongues Out' Moment
That’s how you know they’re made for each other!
When They Were Simply Adorable
Have you ever seen a better-looking couple?
When They Took ~*Sultry*~ Bedroom Shots of Each Other
And Channing looked like this. The actor made sure to give credit to his lady love in the caption.
And Jessie's Looked Like This
Listen, it’s not about how they look in bed, it’s about the fact that they are in bed together!
When They Cuddled Up at an Outdoor Movie
The pair caught a showing of Blade Runner with pals in Los Angeles. They both wore comfy sweats for the occasion, in one of the more relatable celeb moments ever.
When Jessie Wrote a Love Song for Channing
The songstress has a brand new song, reportedly all about Channing. In a performance at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, Jessie sang about her boyfriend, who was in the audience to support her.
Here are the sweet lyrics:
“Where you go I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next / Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love.”
JJ + CT = 4EVER!
Amen!