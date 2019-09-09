Movie Date! Channing Tatum and Jessie J Cuddle Up at Outdoor Blade Runner Screening

Jessie J and Channing Tatum took a moment to catch a classic film in the cool L.A. weather.

The couple attended Cinespia‘s screening of Blade Runner presented by Amazon Studios & Amazon Prime Video on Saturday night in Los Angeles, where they attended with a few friends. The two were dressed low-key as they sat on a blanket and took in the iconic sci-fi movie.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, first started dating in October 2018, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London. Their romance began months after his split from ex Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

RELATED: Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Naked Photo After Losing a Game of Jenga to Girlfriend Jessie J

Earlier this year both Tatum and Jessie shared sultry snaps of themselves in bed, which had been taken by the other.

“Plottin and planning. Thinking I should start to create again,” Tatum wrote, making sure to give his girlfriend credit for the snap. Sharing her own photo, the singer captioned hers: “A picture of me really being me in 2018.”

Image zoom Jessie J, Channing Tatum and friends Kelly Lee Barrett/Cinespia

While the two are happy to share pictures of each other now, Jessie J recently opened up to British newspaper The Times about the first time they were seen together.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she shared.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she added, going on to share that she is “very happy” and thinks the actor’s 6-year-old daughter Everly with Dewan is “absolutely lovely.”