Channing Tatum Supports New Girlfriend Jessie J in Texas: He's 'Her Biggest Fan,' Source Says

Channing Tatum is growing closer to Jessie J — and that includes attending some of her concerts.

A source tells PEOPLE the actor was with the British singer over the weekend for her concert in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, which he attended.

“Channing is like her biggest fan,” the insider says. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Their budding relationship comes as Tatum’s ex Jenna Dewan filed for divorce last week and began dating Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April in joint social media statements. The pair share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that while the 22 Jump Street actor was spending time with Jessie J, 30, the two were trying to stay out of the spotlight.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J Rex/Shutterstock; Getty

“They want to keep it low-key,” the source said.

News of their romance first surfaced on social media on Oct. 6, when the pair was spotted on a date at a mini-golf course, with PEOPLE confirming the two were seeing each other.

The source added that Tatum and Jessie J share a commitment to their work while still finding the time to have a good laugh.

“He works around the clock, loves being a dad and has a decent relationship with Jenna,” the insider said. “Jessie J is also dedicated to her career and has a real sense of humor. She likes to have a good time. It is an exciting time for both of them.”

Still, a film source adds that it’s too soon yet to know what the future holds.

“It’s a new thing for them and too early to see if it will go anywhere,” the film source said. “But for now they are having fun and getting to know each other.”