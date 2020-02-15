Channing Tatum and Jessie J Celebrate Valentine's Day After Getting Back Together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day.

The couple, who got back together in January after splitting in December 2019, each shared sweet posts on Valentine’s Day Friday.

Jessie, 31, posted an Instagram video of herself using a filter while sitting beside Tatum, 39, at dinner. “Mines ❤️,” the “Domino” singer captioned the footage.

The Magic Mike star, meanwhile, showed off a plethora of roses in a video on his Instagram Story that he likely bought for his girlfriend to celebrate the holiday.

Tatum confirmed the two were officially back together in January when he shared a selfie of himself and the British singer on his Instagram account.

A day later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala where they posed together for photos.

“Sculpture of magic,” Tatum captioned a photo of Jessie from their night out.

A source told PEOPLE in late January the couple was spending time together in Los Angeles. “They seem very happy about being together,” the source said. “Things seem back to normal.”

The insider added Jessie J “has been in L.A. so they can spend time together.”

“His daughter is in school so he can’t travel right now,” the source said of Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. “His priority is always his daughter and Jessie seems fine with this.”