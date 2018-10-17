Channing Tatum and new flame Jessie J are just heating up!

A source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that while the two are spending time together, they’re trying to stay out of the spotlight.

“They want to keep it low-key,” says the source.

News of their romance first surfaced on social media on Oct. 6, when the pair were spotted on a date at a mini-golf course, with PEOPLE confirming days later that the pair were seeing each other.

Both have responsibilities outside the blossoming relationship, with Tatum, 38, always making his 6-year-old daughter with ex wife Jenna Dewan a priority. The source adds that Tatum and Jessie J, 30, share a commitment to their work while still finding the time to have a good laugh.

“He works around the clock, loves being a dad and has a decent relationship with Jenna,” the source continues. “Jessie J is also dedicated to her career and has a real sense of humor. She likes to have a good time. It is an exciting time for both of them.”

The sources adds that the Magic Mike star is smitten by her sexy performances and amazing voice, an area of entertainment that he finds intriguing since he also enjoys dancing and performing.

“He loves music, likes to dance and loves the whole performing aspect of his own career,” the source continues.

Still, a film source adds that it’s too soon yet to know what the future holds.

“It’s a new thing for them and too early to see if it will go anywhere,” the film source says “But for now they are having fun and getting to know each other.”