Channing Tatum Praises Jessie J: Everything We Know About Their Blossoming Romance

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are gushing over each other in public just a few months into their relationship.

News of their romance first surfaced on social media on Oct. 6, when Tatum, 38, and Jessie, 30, were spotted on a date at a mini-golf course, with PEOPLE confirming days later that the pair were seeing each other.

Both have responsibilities outside the blossoming relationship, with Tatum always making his 5-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan a priority. But the two share a lot in common and are clearly very fond of one another.

They support each other

One the sweetest things about the new couple is how supportive they are. Tatum most recently posted a glowing review of the singer’s show in London just days after Jessie did the same at the opening of his Magic Mike Live show.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Just a few days earlier, Jessie was seen smiling wide as she left Magic Mike Live. After the show, Jessie posted a short video of the show on her Instagram story where she gave a shoutout to Tatum.

“Magic Mike London Opening night,” Jessie J wrote, according to US Weekly. “Congratulations @channingtatum What a show …. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this.”

Tatum has been spotted at several of Jessie’s shows over the past few months since they started dating, including one sweet outing with his daughter Everly. The actor was seen carrying his daughter into the Wiltern Theatre ahead of Jessie‘s performance earlier this month.

They share a commitment to work

It makes sense that Tatum and Jessie are so supportive of each other’s work when it plays such an important part in both of their lives. A source previously told PEOPLE that the two balance time together with their ongoing work commitments.

“He works around the clock, loves being a dad and has a decent relationship with Jenna,” the source said. “Jessie J is also dedicated to her career and has a real sense of humor. She likes to have a good time. It is an exciting time for both of them.”

But they also love to have fun

The source also said Magic Mike star is smitten by Jessie’s sexy performances and amazing voice, an area of entertainment that he finds intriguing since he also enjoys dancing and performing.

“He loves music, likes to dance and loves the whole performing aspect of his own career,” the source continued.

Still, a film source adds that it’s too soon yet to know what the future holds.

“It’s a new thing for them and too early to see if it will go anywhere,” the film source says “But for now they are having fun and getting to know each other.”

Tatum and Everly’s mom Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April after nine years of marriage and filed for divorce on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. They’ve both asked for joint legal and physical custody, and Dewan has requested child and spousal support.

Dewan, 37, is meanwhile dating new boyfriend Steve Kazee. The pair were photographed kissing on Friday with their arms wrapped around each other as people walked by on the sidewalk in Palm Springs, California. PEOPLE confirmed they were an item in October.