Channing Tatum Makes It Instagram Official with Jessie J Again: 'We Gonna Get It in'

They’re Instagram official again!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have taken their relationship back to social media one day after PEOPLE confirmed the couple had gotten back together.

The Magic Mike star, 39, shared a photo with Jessie on Friday.

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” Tatum wrote in the caption for the snap, in which they both wear unicorn hats while Jessie, 31, gives Tatum a smooch on the cheek.

The duo reunited after about a month apart, a source told PEOPLE on Thursday.

A source told E! News that some time apart allowed them to realize how much they care about one another.

“They took a few weeks apart but ultimately decided they really care about each other,” the source told the outlet.

Earlier this month, Jessie spent some time with Tatum and his daughter Everly, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, a source said.

“They seem very happy together,” the source said. “They are obviously great friends, but it’s not clear if they are back together.”

The duo were first linked in October 2018, but ended up splitting a little over a year later, PEOPLE confirmed in December 2019.

Image zoom Channing Tatum, Jessie J Dean/SplashNews.com

“There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” another source added. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

Image zoom Jessie J, Channing Tatum Marcello Sá Barretto/SplashNews.com

PEOPLE confirmed that Tatum and Jessie were an item after they were spotted on a mini-golf date in October 2018, about six months after the actor’s split from Dewan. The former couple were married for nine years.

Jessie released a song all about Tatum at an intimate show in Los Angeles in September, performing the new track at a show at the Troubadour.

“Where you go I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next,” Jessie sang. “Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love.”