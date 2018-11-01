Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan ‘Are Both Very Respectful’ of Each Other as They Date New People

As Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan continue with their divorce, the two are being considerate of each other as they date new people.

“Jenna and Channing are both very respectful of each other, but she’s ready to move on with her life,” a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple.

The insider adds, “She’s feeling hopeful about the future and her friends are also really excited to see her so happy.”

Tatum, 38, and Dewan, 37, are both dating other people since they announced their separation in a joint statement in April.

PEOPLE confirmed the 22 Jump Street actor was dating British singer Jessie J earlier this month, while Dewan is dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee.

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday Tatum was with the “Bang Bang” singer over the weekend for her concert in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, which he attended.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” the insider said. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that while the actor was spending time with Jessie J, 30, the two were trying to stay out of the spotlight.

Dewan, in turn, has been “really happy” with Kazee, 43, a different source told PEOPLE.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”

The source added, “They have a lot in common.”

Tatum and Dewan share 5-year-old daughter Everly. Both actors filed for divorce last week citing irreconcilable differences.

They’ve both asked for joint legal and physical custody Everly, and Dewan has requested child and spousal support.

The pair reunited on Wednesday to go trick-or-treating with Everly in Los Angeles.