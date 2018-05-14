It was sweet Mother’s Day for Jenna Dewan and 5-year-old daughter Everly.

The two spent the holiday together, a source tells PEOPLE, while Dewan’s ex Channing Tatum was away traveling.

“She is great,” the source says of Dewan of how she’s handling life post-split. “She seems to love life more. She wants to be around for Everly as much as she can.”

On Sunday, Dewan shared an adorable photo of their daughter, captioning the Instagram post: “Love you bigger than the sky and all the stars.”

Despite no longer being together, Tatum, 38, shared his own message for Dewan, 37, on his Instagram Story on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” he said in a video taken in the desert, which he has called his “sanctuary” after the split. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

The holiday weekend came just six weeks after the former pair announced their separation following nearly nine years of marriage.

“Jenna and Channing still get along,” adds the source. “They haven’t had any custody issues. Things haven’t changed much since they separated.”

In addition to spending part of the holiday weekend at Buttonwillow Raceway Park outside of Los Angeles, Tatum, has “been traveling a ton between CinemaCon commitments and for his vodka company, Born and Bred,” another source said.

In a recent sit down with Vegas magazine, her first big interview since the split, Dewan opened up about how the couple got together in the first place.

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition,” Dewan recently shared in the cover story for the magazine’s 15th-anniversary issue.

“When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005], it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what,” she added.

Still, both are showing signs that they’re moving on. Three weeks after the pair announced their split, Dewan changed her name on social media from “Jenna Dewan Tatum” back to “Jenna Dewan.”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the source. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”