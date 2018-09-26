Five months after announcing that they were ending their nearly nine-year marriage, both Channing Tatum, 38, and Jenna Dewan, 37, are back in the dating game.

Neither has gotten serious with anyone new yet, however. “[Jenna] has been on a few dates but doesn’t talk about a boyfriend,” says a source close to the World of Dance host, who is currently filming a guest arc on the Fox series The Resident in Atlanta.

“Jenna is busy working and going back and forth between L.A. and Atlanta,” adds the source. “She’s in a really great place.” Meanwhile, a film source says Tatum has also been going out on dates and having fun, but nothing that is “serious.”

For more on Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.

WATCH: Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan ‘Have Lovingly Chosen to Separate’ After Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

While their divorce is moving forward amicably — the Dewan source says they are selling their Beverly Hills home and dividing up their other assets — the friendly exes’ primary focus is on co-parenting their daughter Everly, 5.

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Describes Her Split from Channing Tatum as a ‘Positive Thing’: ‘It’s a New Normal’

“Everything has been really good between them,” says a Tatum source.

“Nothing has really changed from when they were together,” adds the Dewan source. “It hasn’t been a big adjustment for their daughter either, because not much has changed. Channing is a great dad when he is around. They co-parent and have the same goals for their daughter, which is they want her to know that she is very loved.”

Tatum and Dewan announced that they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” after nearly a decade of marriage in April with a joint statement. They said that “nothing has changed about how much we love one another,” but that they were both “on different paths for now.”

–with reporting by Pernilla Cedenheim and Linda Marx