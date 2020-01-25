Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Reach Agreement to Share Joint Custody of Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached a child custody agreement.

Tatum and Dewan, who were declared legally single in November 2019, have agreed to share 50/50 custody of their daughter Everly, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

As part of the agreement, which was first reported by The Blast, the pair also agreed not to use their 6-year-old daughter in any social media posts they could profit off of unless they had gotten the other’s approval ahead of time.

Tatum and Dewan, both 39, announced their separation in April 2018, following almost nine years of marriage. They filed for divorce months later in October, citing irreconcilable differences.

After being declared single by a judge in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, a source close to the Flirty Dancing host and actress told PEOPLE that she is “very relieved to have closed that chapter.”

“Now she can just focus on the future,” the source added.

In September, Dewan told PEOPLE exclusively she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, whom she has been dating since 2018.

Earlier this month, the actress also revealed that Everly is “excited” to become a big sister, and has already started preparing to help take care of her baby sibling.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’ ” Dewan told reporters. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby song. And I was like, that is so sweet.”

Meanwhile, Tatum has recently confirmed that his relationship with girlfriend Jessie J is back on.

On Friday evening, the couple not only made their red carpet debut since rekindling their romance, but Channing also made their relationship Instagram official again.

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” he captioned a silly selfie of the pair wearing unicorn hats.

Tatum went on to defend the singer in the comments section, responding to a troll who wrote that Dewan “looks better” with him.

“I don’t usually address s— like this,” the 21 Jump Street star wrote. “But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.”

“And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” he added, noting in a second comment: “Just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s— around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right.”

Tatum’s Instagram post and the couple’s red carpet debut came just one day after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that their relationship was back on following about a month apart.