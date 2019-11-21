Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Legally Single Almost 2 Months After Her Pregnancy Reveal

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are officially single.

The two exes were declared single by a judge on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The two still need to settle their property assets and a child custody agreement. TMZ first reported the news.

Reps for the two have not commented.

Tatum and Dewan announced they were separating after almost nine years of marriage in April 2018. They filed for divorce in October of that year citing irreconcilable differences.

In September, Dewan, 38, told PEOPLE exclusively she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee. She also has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with Tatum.

Image zoom Jenna Dewan; Channing Tatum Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Kevin Winter/Getty

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Dewan and Kazee told PEOPLE.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in October 2018 that Dewan and Kazee, who won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production Once, had been “dating for a couple [of] months.”

RELATED: Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Steve Kazee

“She’s very happy,” the source added.

While the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, they haven’t shied away from expressing their love for one another on social media.

In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan on Her Divorce: ‘People Grow and They Change’

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Tatum has also moved on since his split from Dewan. In October 2018, sources told PEOPLE the Magic Mike star was dating Jessie J.

Since then, the two have kept their relationship private but haven’t shied away from showing their support for each other on social media.

The two enjoyed a romantic bike ride along the beach in October, which the singer shared in sweet photos she shared on her Instagram Story.