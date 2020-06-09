Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx Attend George Floyd's Funeral in Houston

Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx attended the Houston funeral of George Floyd together on Tuesday

The two actors were seen sitting together at Floyd's funeral in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, wearing matching white button-down shirts as they both covered their faces due to COVID-19.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tatum, 40, and Foxx, 52, were also photographed standing along with other people in attendance inside of the 2,000-seat Fountain of Praise Church. The pair were costars in the 2013 film White House Down.

The two-hour funeral was limited to about 500 invited family members and guests in an effort to accommodate social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A large crowd did gather outside, however, a day after thousands passed through a sanctuary for a six-hour public viewing of Floyd in his open gold casket.

Image zoom Channing Tatum (L) and Jamie Foxx at the funeral of George Floyd DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty

The service, described by the family as a home-going "grand finale," was the final stop on a tour that included a memorial service Thursday in Minneapolis, where Floyd was living when he was killed; a second memorial service Saturday in Raeford, N.C., near where Floyd was born; and the viewing Monday in Houston, where he spent most of his life.

"Because of you, we have gained comfort and strength," Floyd's family wrote in a notecard handed out to those who attended the public viewing. "We would like for each of you to know that George is now one of God's beautiful angels and will FOREVER breathe in our hearts."

On Monday, Foxx shared a series of images on Instagram from a Black Lives Matter protest in which he was joined by his 11-year-old daughter Annalise.

"Passing it along. Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet. Having them watch the world come together was beautiful … but having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking," wrote Foxx, who's also dad to 26-year-old daughter Corinne.

"Let's change the world so they don't have to live in it the way we have been ... " he concluded, adding the hashtags, "#justiceforgeorgefloyd" and "#blacklivesmatter."

Tatum has been outspoken about police brutality and white privilege on his social media accounts, sharing a quote by Will Smith on Instagram that reads, “Racism is not getting worse, it’s getting filmed.”

For Black Out Tuesday last week, Tatum shared a black box on Instagram with the caption, “blacklivesmatter.”

He’s also reshared a post on Instagram on how “as a white person” he has more privilege than black people, including examples such as “I can go jogging” with the name of Ahmaud Arbery next to it. (Arbery was shot by two white men while he was jogging in a neighborhood on Feb. 23 at the age of 25.)

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.