Cozy Up! Channing Tatum Puts His Arm Around Girlfriend Jessie J During Rainy London Walk

Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s romance can survive a little rain!

The Magic Mike star, 39, and the British singer, 31, were photographed together on Friday, sharing a cozy moment during a rainy walk around London.

In the image, the two lovebirds walked together in tandem, with Tatum putting his arm around the singer’s shoulders.

Tatum was dressed casually in a light jacket and a pair of dark pants for the outing, while Jessie wore a long purple coat, which she paired with a pair of dark sneakers and a matching bag.

Jessie went on to share several photographs from their day together on her Instagram Story, which included taking in some of the local sights.

The outing came less than a week after Jessie opened up about the pair’s relationship in a new interview with British newspaper The Times.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she shared.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she added, going on to share that she is “very happy” and thinks the actor’s 6-year-old daughter Everly is “absolutely lovely.”

The “Domino” singer first started dating the actor in October 2018, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London. Their romance began months after he split from ex Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

The pair have grown increasingly flirty with one another on social media, sharing saucy comments — and photographs — of each other.

Earlier this month both Tatum and Jessie shared sultry snaps of themselves in bed, which had been taken by the other.

“Plottin and planning. Thinking I should start to create again,” Tatum wrote, making sure to give his girlfriend credit for the snap. Sharing her own photo, the singer captioned hers: “A picture of me really being me in 2018.”

Showcasing his cheeky side in May, Tatum affectionately called the songstress a “snack.”

After the musician shared a since-deleted Instagram post in which she admitted she was stressed out and needed “a snack,” Tatum came to the rescue in an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood,” she captioned a photo of herself dancing outdoors. “Stressy J 😂 Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.”

“Can I be the snack?” Tatum quipped, adding an enthusiastic emoji of a man with his hand raised.