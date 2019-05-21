Channing Tatum Posts Flirty Comment on Jessie J's Instagram: 'Can I Be' Your 'Snack?'

Channing Tatum thinks girlfriend Jessie J is a “snack!”

After the 31-year-old musician shared a since-deleted Instagram post in which she admitted she was stressed out and needed “a snack,” Tatum, 39, came to the rescue in an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs.

On Monday, Jessie shared a black and white Instagram photo of herself wearing a flowing black dress and dancing in a field.

“This picture is the opposite of my mood,” she captioned the sweet snap. “Stressy J 😂 Doing knee slides through my house trying to pack at the speed of light. You know when you have SOOOO much to do you laugh at yourself then start to cry and then laugh again and then cry more. Then need a snack.”

“Can I be the snack?” Tatum cheekily commented, next to an emoji of a man with his hand raised.

This isn’t the first time the couple has gotten flirty on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Tatum shared a steamy photo of himself completely naked while taking a shower. The actor explained in the caption that he had to post it after losing a game of Jenga to his girlfriend.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” Tatum wrote in the caption, using Jessie’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked…”

He added, “Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.”

For Jessie’s 31st birthday in March, Tatum shared a black-and-white photograph of the singer on his Instagram account in another display of public affection.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

Meanwhile, for the Magic Mike star’s 39th birthday in April, Jessie posted an Instagram Story video in which she cheekily zoomed in on illustrations of women with speech bubbles saying “I want you” and “I miss you.”

As she showed off the illustrations, she could be heard off-camera singing, “It’s your birthday, do, do what you want” to the tune of her song, “It’s My Party.” While she sang, a voice that appeared to be Tatum’s could be heard chuckling in the background.

Last week, the couple was spotted enjoying a day out at Disneyland in California, compete with several rides and lots of cuddles as they walked around the park.

In March, the two were photographed together for the first time since news of their relationship was made public in October. The couple held hands together while taking a stroll in London.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE it was “their first trip together to England as a couple. They seem pretty serious.”

The source also added the two spend time together with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, 38.

Dewan has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed in October 2018 that she and Broadway star Steve Kazee had been “dating for months.”