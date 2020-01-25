Channing Tatum Defends Jessie J from Troll and Says Nobody's 'More Stunning and Beautiful' Than Her

Channing Tatum is defending Jessie J from trolls online.

After sharing a post on Instagram on Friday confirming that he and the “Bang Bang” singer are back together, Tatum, 39, took to the comments section of the post to defend Jessie, 31, from the haters.

In response to a comment from a user who wrote, “Jenna looks better with you” — in reference to Tatum’s ex-wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan — the star said that there “ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at” than Jessie.

Tatum called out the user, responding, “I don’t usually address s— like this. But you seem as good of a terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. Why don’t you seriously think abut what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it.”

“If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is… please kindly get TF out of here,” the Magic Mike star continued. “No one wants you here. Especially me.”

“And ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess,” he said. “And yeah that includes my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Tatum further clarified his thoughts in another comment.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn shit around,” he added in the second comment. “Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else.”

“Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the beholder,” the actor concluded. “So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

Tatum’s words in support of Jessie come just one day after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple were back together after about a month apart.

While PEOPLE confirmed their split in December, the duo spent time together earlier this month with Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with Dewan.

“They seem very happy together,” source said told PEOPLE at the time. “They are obviously great friends, but it’s not clear if they are back together.”

Tatum’s words on Instagram on Friday couldn’t have made it clearer.