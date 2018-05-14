Channing Tatum Wishes Ex Jenna Dewan 'Happy Mother's Day, Baby' as Split Remains 'Amicable'

No Mother’s Day drama here!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s post-split holiday was smooth sailing, with a source telling PEOPLE the stars are still “very amicable.”

“Evie spent Mother’s Day weekend with Jenna while Channing was traveling,” the insider says of their daughter Everly, who turns 5 later this month.

Despite no longer being together, Tatum, 38, shared a message for Dewan, 37, on his Instagram Story, Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day everybody,” he said in a video taken in the desert, which he has called his “sanctuary” after the split. “Jenna, happy Mother’s Day, baby. Mama, happy Mother’s Day — I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful sunset. Love you guys.”

The holiday weekend came just six weeks after the former pair announced their separation following nearly nine years of marriage.

A reality insider previously told PEOPLE on April 23 that the split has “been hard for Channing.” Now, though, the first source says, “He’s adjusting better to the separation and is keeping busy with his friends and work.”

In addition to spending part of the holiday weekend at Buttonwillow Raceway Park outside of Los Angeles, Tatum, has “been traveling a ton between CinemaCon commitments and for his vodka company,” Born and Bred, the source says.

As for his communication with Dewan, the source tells PEOPLE, “He and Jenna are still on the same page when it comes to their daughter and they’re always in touch about her.”

“Their relationship continues to be very amicable,” the source adds.

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition,” Dewan recently shared in the cover story for the 15th-anniversary issue of Vegas magazine — her first since the split.

“When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005], it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what,” she added.

Still, both are showing signs that they’re moving on. Three weeks after the pair announced their split, Dewan changed her name on social media from “Jenna Dewan Tatum” back to “Jenna Dewan.”

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE the pair tried to make things work after “growing apart” over the past year.

“They really wanted to make their marriage work,” said the source. “But neither of them are people who will stay in something that isn’t fully right.”