Channing Tatum Almost Quit Acting in 2018 to 'Figure Out What Life Is' amid Jenna Dewan Breakup

Channing Tatum once debated leaving Hollywood for good.

The 41-year-old Dog actor/director told Variety in a new cover story that back in 2018 — the same year he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced their breakup after nearly nine years of marriage — he contemplated quitting the movie business.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Do I want to act anymore? Was I going to direct? Do I want to be in the industry anymore?" he remembered thinking at the time. "I got lucky. I won a creative lottery ticket. I made a little bit of money, so I could take a step back and figure out what life is."

Added Tatum, "I really took time off. I sculpted. I took pictures. I wrote my own stuff, not like a script or anything. Just creating on different levels. I wanted to take a breather."

Tatum also recalled feeling burnt out from taking on too many projects with few breaks between. He admitted that on 2014's 22 Jump Street and 2015's Jupiter Ascending he didn't have the energy to give the films his all: "I felt like I was the fat kid at the buffet, just working and working and working. I took four movies back to back without any time off. I wasn't as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies because I didn't have the energy."

Channing Tatum Variety Credit: Brian Bowen Smith for Variety

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Step Up costars Tatum and Dewan, who now share-8½-year-old daughter Everly, announced their split in April 2018. They said in a statement at the time that they had "lovingly chosen to separate as a couple."

RELATED VIDEO: Zoë Kravitz Is 'Getting to Know' Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly, Source Says: 'Only Seems Natural'

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," they said in the statement. "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."