Channing Tatum Can't Watch Marvel Movies Because of Failed X-Men Spinoff: 'It's Just Too Sad'

Channing Tatum isn't rushing out to see a Marvel film anytime soon.

In this week's Variety cover story, the 41-year-old actor opened up about being devastated after the Gambit movie he developed for 20th Century Fox with producer Reid Carolin fell apart.

The two spent four years developing a raunchy stand-alone movie based on the popular X-Men superhero. Tatum and Carolin had planned to co-direct the film together.

"The studio really didn't want us to direct it," said Tatum. "They wanted anybody but us, essentially, because we had never directed anything."

Defending the mutant who appeared in Marvel comic books, Tatum added, "They would call him 'flamboyant' in his description. I wouldn't."

"He was just the coolest person," Tatum continued. "He could pull anything off. Most superheroes, their outfits are utilitarian. Batman's got his belt. Gambit's like, 'No, this shit's just fly, bro! This shit walked down the Paris runway last year.' He's just wearing the stuff that's so dope because he loves fashion."

channing tatum Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

The project was squashed after Disney merged with Fox in 2019, per Variety. Tatum told Variety after the project died he refused to watch Avengers, a superhero film based off Marvel Comics.

"Once Gambit went away, I was so traumatized," said Tatum.

He continued, "I shut off my Marvel machine. I haven't been able to see any of the movies. I loved that character. It was just too sad. It was like losing a friend because I was so ready to play him."