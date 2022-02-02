Channing Tatum Says Zoë Kravitz Is a 'Perfectionist in the Best Possible Way'

Channing Tatum is singing praises of Zoë Kravitz.

The pair first sparked dating rumors last January when Kravitz, 33, cast Tatum, 41, to star in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic. But in August, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

In a new cover story for Variety, Tatum, who starred in and co-directed the new movie Dog, shared that he advised Kravitz to not also act in Pussy Island because it can be overly demanding for a director to do both.

"I was like, 'You'll need double the days.' She's a perfectionist in the best possible way," he said of The Batman actress.

In September, Tatum and Kravitz both attended the 2021 Met Gala but arrived at the event separately. They were later seen leaving the event together to attend an afterparty where they "did not take their hands off of each other," an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman in June 2019. The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce on Dec. 23, 2020, and it was finalized in August. Tatum previously dated Jessie J after his divorce from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 8½-year-old daughter Everly.

In September, Kravitz told Another magazine, "Separations, breakups are sad but are beautiful things too. It's about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It's so complex, that space, when you're in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what's ahead of you."