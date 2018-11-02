Channing Tatum Brings Daughter Everly to Girlfriend Jessie J's Los Angeles Concert

Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly had a sweet daddy-daughter night out on Thursday when he brought her to see his new girlfriend Jessie J‘s show in Los Angeles.

The actor, 38, was seen carrying the 5-year-old into the Wiltern Theatre ahead of Jessie‘s performance.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

News of their relationship broke in mid-October, when an insider told PEOPLE, “It’s very new.”

Since then the Magic Mike star also supported Jessie, 30, at her Houston concert on Sunday.

“Channing is her biggest fan,” a source says. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Tatum; Jessie J. Rex/Shutterstock; Getty

Tatum and Everly’s mom Jenna Dewan announced their separation in April after nine years of marriage and filed for divorce on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. They’ve both asked for joint legal and physical custody, and Dewan has requested child and spousal support.

Tatum and Dewan in 2012.

The exes remain amicable, though, and took Everly out trick-or-treating together for Halloween on Wednesday. Everly dressed as Teen Titans superhero Starfire, Dewan, 37, was Cleopatra and Tatum went as Genie from Disney’s Aladdin. The Step Up costars even documented the evening on Instagram and snapped a smiley selfie.

RELATED VIDEO: Channing Tatum Reunites with Jenna Dewan to Take Daughter Trick-or-Treating After Divorce Filing

Dewan has also found a new beau in Broadway star Steve Kazee. The new couple showed some PDA at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 26.

A source revealed that the former World of Dance host and the theater actor, 43, have been “dating for months” and “have a lot in common.”

Kazee. Tara Ziemba/WireImage

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider added. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”