Inside Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's New Romance: 'They Have This Cute and Flirty Chemistry'

08/28/2021 Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz meet up with a friend for lunch as they continue to fuel dating rumors in New York City.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's new romance is in full bloom.

In this week's issue, a source tells PEOPLE Tatum, 41 and Kravitz, 32, "continue to be inseparable" in New York City where they have been spotted enjoying low-key activities together.

"They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum," says the source. "They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

Personal reps for the actors have not commented on their relationship, but sources say they share a lot in common.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," says an industry source.

Adds a Hollywood insider: "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."

Despite the fact that they both worked on the 2017 animated movie The Lego Batman Movie (Tatum voiced Clark Kent with Kravitz as Catwoman, who she is playing in the upcoming live-action The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson), the pair didn't officially connect until the High Fidelity star approached the Magic Mike actor to be in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

"When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked," Tatum told Deadline in June. "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct."

Kravitz said in the same interview that Island, set to begin production early next year, is a "genre thriller" designed to entertain and explore gender politics.

"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz told the outlet. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

Kravitz said that the film's title "means a lot of things" and that she's been working on the idea since 2017.

"As a woman in general, and a woman in this industry, I've experienced some pretty wild behavior from the opposite sex. The title was kind of a joke at first, this place where people would go, bring women, party and hang out. The story evolved into something else, but the title wound up having multiple meanings," she explained. "And it alludes to this time and place we claim to not be in anymore, in terms of sexual politics. People are evolving and changing but there is still a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths from past behavior. It's a nod to that, but it's also playful, and a really playful film in a lot of ways. I like that the title leads with that and has some heavy meaning beneath it."

Kravitz recently finalized her divorce from actor Karl Glusman and Tatum shares daughter Everly, 8, with ex Jenna Dewan.