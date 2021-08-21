Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Share a Laugh and Iced Coffee While Out in N.Y.C.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got their caffeine fix during a recent outing in New York City.

The duo was spotted enjoying large iced coffees and making each other laugh on a hot summer day this past Thursday.

Kravitz, 32, sported a midi blue slip dress and yellow block heels while Tatum, 41, wore a casual white graphic T-shirt, baggy jeans, and Converse sneakers.

The Magic Mike actor hauled a BMX bike while taking a stroll with The Batman star after they got coffee together.

Their outing comes days after the couple fueled dating rumors after Kravitz was spotted with her arms around Tatum's shoulders as she stood on the back pegs of his BMX bike while he rode down the sidewalk.

The duo is set to work together on her directorial debut Pussy Island, a thriller starring the 41-year-old actor as tech mogul Slater King who whisks away cocktail waitress Frida to his mysterious private island.

After romantic speculation surrounded the two at the beginning of the year, a source told PEOPLE the pair were not dating.

"They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," the source said in January.

In June, Kravitz told Deadline that Tatum was her "first choice" and the actor she "thought of when [she] wrote this character" for the film, which will be produced by Kravitz, Tiffany Persons, Bruce Cohen, and Tatum's Free Association company.

"I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter," she explained.

Tatum said he was "shocked" that Kravitz called him seemingly "out of nowhere," as they didn't know each other and he wasn't aware she was looking to direct. But he was grateful for the "chance to play a role like this," which is different than anything he has done before.

"It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things," he said. "It became less about men and women and on more of a human thing that will open people's eyes, rather than us drawing lines in the sand, the you're a man, I'm a woman, it's [an] us-against-you thing. This goes deeper in a direction I'm fascinated by and I'm interested in seeing how people receive this and break it down in their own lives. And what they think the movie means and how would they have made decisions."