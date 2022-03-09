A source tells PEOPLE that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have been "making an effort to see each other often" despite their "packed schedules"

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Have a 'Playful Energy' Together: They're 'Very Happy' (Source)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are still going strong.

A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, out Friday, that the superstar couple "seem very happy" and "still have this playful energy that they have had since they first started dating" last year.

"They continue to spend time together on both coasts," the insider says of Tatum, 41, and Kravitz, 33. "They were getting a lot of attention when they first stepped out together last summer. They seemed uncomfortable with the attention and have been much more discreet lately."

According to the source, the pair — who are working together on Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island, in which Tatum will star — "had a very busy fall, but even with packed schedules, they were both making an effort to see each other often."

"Channing spends a lot of time in L.A. because of his daughter" with ex Jenna Dewan, 8-year-old Everly, the insider adds. "Zoë seems very understanding and has been doing most of the traveling."

Tatum and Kravitz first sparked dating rumors in January 2021, when she cast him in Pussy Island.

At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic. But in August, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

In September, sources told PEOPLE that the two "continue to be inseparable" during time spent in New York City.

"They spent the weekend in N.Y.C., strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum," a source said. "They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

Tatum has even gained the seal of approval from Kravitz's stepdad Jason Momoa, who recently split from her mom Lisa Bonet but has been open about his support for Kravitz.

The Aquaman star chatted with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons at the N.Y.C. premiere of Kravitz's new movie The Batman last week, calling Tatum a "wonderful" person.

"Oh yeah," Momoa, 42, said when asked whether he approved of Kravitz's boyfriend. "He's wonderful. ... She's a big girl."

"Hopefully he'll be here," the actor added of Tatum's attendance at the event, joking, "Or he's in trouble."