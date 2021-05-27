The two stars look like their having a blast while filming their new action-packed romantic comedy The Lost City of D

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock Strike a Pose on Set of The Lost City of D: 'No Fun at All'

It looks like Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are up to some fun on the set of their new movie.

On Thursday, the Magic Mike star, 41, posted a playful Instagram photo of him and Bullock, 56, posing while filming their new movie The Lost City of D.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This is no fun...no fun at all!" Tatum wrote in the caption before including the hashtag #LostCityOfD.

In the photo, Tatum stands behind The Blind Side actress, who's wearing a plunging magenta sequin dress, while they strike a lightning bolt pose in the middle of shallow waters in what appears to be a tropical jungle.



The actor posted a nude selfie of his rock-hard body to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, taking the sexy snap in the mirror of a makeup trailer on the set of the upcoming film.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a------- naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--- on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," the actor wrote, adding a strategically placed monkey emoji over his lower body and the hashtag #LostCityOfD.

"And yes I'm flexing so hard I got a cramp," he admittingly joked in the post.

Channing Tatum Instagram Credit: Channing Tatum Instagram

The Lost City of D is an action-packed romantic comedy following a romance novelist (Bullock), who dreads going on a book tour with the steamy cover model (Tatum) of her latest book. However, things get much worse when a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into an adventure, where the two eventually fall for each other under very dangerous circumstances.