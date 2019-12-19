Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split After Over a Year of Dating

Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J have split, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple called it quits just over a year after they were first linked together in October 2018. Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, last stepped out publicly in October, when Jessie shared several shots of their outing. The split was first reported by Us Weekly.

“There wasn’t any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends,” a source tells PEOPLE of their split.

The two were first seen together at a mini golf date last year, with PEOPLE confirming they were an item just months after Tatum split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Another source echoes the Tatum and Jessie’s friendly split, with distance and different priorities coming in between them.

“Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the source says. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in LA a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

After months of dating, the private couple took their romance public in March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

In September, Jessie debuted a new song all about Tatum at an intimate show in Los Angeles. In a video obtained by PEOPLE and taken at her show at the Troubadour, the “Domino” hitmaker performed the new song for a crowd, with romantic lyrics about Tatum.

“Where you go I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next / Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love,” Jessie sang into the microphone, earning loud applause from the audience.

A source that attended the show told PEOPLE that Tatum was in the audience and earned “plenty of shout-outs” from Jessie while she was on stage.

Late last year, both Tatum and Jessie shared sultry snaps of themselves in bed.

“Plottin and planning. Thinking I should start to create again,” Tatum wrote, making sure to give his girlfriend credit for the snap. Sharing her own photo, the singer captioned hers: “A picture of me really being me in 2018.”

But while the two grew comfortable sharing pictures of each other, Jessie recently opened up to British newspaper The Times about the first time they were seen together.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she shared.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…” she added, going on to share that she was “very happy” and though the actor’s daughter Everly with Dewan is “absolutely lovely.”