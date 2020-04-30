Channing Tatum and Jessie J were first linked in October 2018

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite for Motorcycle Ride: 'Channing Seems Very Happy' (Source)

After months of on-again, off-again and a recent split, Channing Tatum and Jessie J were seen spending time together.

The pair were spotted riding Tatum’s motorcycle down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

“They have spent a few days in L.A. together. Channing seems very happy," a source tells PEOPLE.

Tatum, 40, and Jessie, 32, broke up earlier this month for the second time since they were first linked in October 2018.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” another source previously told PEOPLE of their most recent split. “It’s totally amicable.”

Just weeks after they broke it off, Jessie sent Tatum several birthday messages on her Instagram Story.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," the “Domino” singer wrote on April 26, along with a photo of him floating alone in the middle of the ocean. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Her next slide showed the Magic Mike actor wearing a motocross outfit while holding his helmet outdoors.

"Keep living your BEST life," she wrote on the third and final slide, which was a video of Tatum jumping into the ocean in a tropical scenery.

At the time of their first split in December 2019, a source told PEOPLE that the “timing was off” for their relationship.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” said the source of Tatum, who shares 6½-year-old Everly with ex Jenna Dewan. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

But just about a month later, Tatum confirmed he and Jessie were officially back together, sharing a selfie of them cuddling up together on his Instagram account.

They made their red carpet debut the same night, and Jessie shared in a clip from their PDA-filled date night that she was feeling “happiness from the inside out.”

“They seem very happy about being together,” a source said at the time. “Things seem back to normal.”