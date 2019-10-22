Channing Tatum and Jessie J Pose for Sweet Selfies Together as Jenna Dewan Opens Up About Split

Channing Tatum and Jessie J appear happy in love as Tatum’s ex, Jenna Dewan, opens up about her split from the Magic Mike star in her new book.

In sweet snaps uploaded to Jessie’s Instagram account on Monday, the singer, 31, and her actor boyfriend, 39, cuddle up with a Ferris wheel overhead. They later took a romantic bike ride together along the beach, with Jessie captioning the post: “My seat is too low,” as she and Tatum biked next to one another.

Their public outing comes just a few days after E! published excerpts from Dewan’s wellness book, Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day — in which she describes feeling “blindsided” when news that Tatum was dating a public figure made headlines in October 2018.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face–and over the internet, as it was happening,” she wrote in an excerpt published by E!.

“There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided. Choosing grace as I learned everything about my personal situation along with the rest of the world was really difficult,” she added.

Tatum and Dewan, who share 6-year-old daughter Everly, announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage and filed for divorce on Oct. 26, citing irreconcilable differences.

Dewan also found love again with Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, with whom she’s expecting her second child.

“When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she wrote, according to E!. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago.”

Dewan has spoken out in support of Jessie amid backlash the singer’s faced for the relationship.

After Jessie slammed commenters who were continually comparing her appearance to Dewan’s, the actress and dancer praised Jessie for encouraging others to lift up women, instead of “picking favorites.”

“Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let’s live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect,” Dewan shared on Twitter.