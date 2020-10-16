Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Simone Ledward Files Probate Case as Actor Died Without a Will

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward, is petitioning to be made an administrator with limited authority over her late husband’s estate.

Ledward filed a probate case in Los Angeles County Thursday, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The documents note that Boseman died “intestate,” meaning he did not have a will.

His parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, are also listed on the documents, which show the estimated value of Boseman’s estate as $938,500.

The Black Panther actor died in August at the age of 43, following a years-long private battle with colon cancer.

In a post on the late actor’s social media pages at the time, his family wrote: "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," confirming that he and Ledward had wed sometime before his death.

The couple got engaged in October 2019, and made their final public appearance together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

While Boseman and Ledward kept their relationship off social media, they were photographed from time to time beginning in 2015 when the two were seen together for the first time at LAX.

In January 2019, they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther. At the 50th NAACP Image Awards, later in 2019, the actor received the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his starring role in the Marvel film and paid tribute to Ledward in his acceptance speech.

The actor was seen kissing her before accepting the award onstage. He thanked Ledward for her support saying, "You know what they say. Black people always thank God when they win and I’m not going to let you down."

"Thank you, God, for not just winning," he continued at the time. "Thank you, God, for the trials and tribulations that you allow us to go through so we can appreciate these moments. So we can appreciate the joy that comes from winning."