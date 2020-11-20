Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Simone Ledward Is Appointed the Administrator of His Estate

Chadwick Boseman's widow is now the personal representative with limited authority over his estate following the actor's death in August

Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward has been granted the authority to administer her late husband's estate, according to a court order obtained by PEOPLE.

Ledward is now the personal representative with limited authority of Boseman's estate, which has an estimated value of $938,500. The court order requires Ledward to file a $939,000 bond along with the final distribution of the estate by Feb. 22, 2021.

Ledward filed a petition to be appointed the administrator in October after Boseman died in August at the age of 43 without leaving a will. The Black Panther star died following a years-long private battle with colon cancer.

In a post on the late actor’s social media pages at the time, his family wrote that Boseman "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," confirming that he and Ledward had wed sometime before his death.

Image zoom Simone Ledward and Chadwick Boseman | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The couple got engaged in October 2019 and made their final public appearance together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

While Boseman and Ledward kept their relationship off social media, they were photographed from time to time beginning in 2015 when the two were seen together for the first time at Los Angeles International Airport.

In January 2019, they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther. At the 50th NAACP Image Awards later that year, the actor received the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his starring role in the Marvel film and paid tribute to Ledward in his acceptance speech.

The actor was seen kissing her before accepting the award onstage. He thanked Ledward for her support, saying, "You know what they say. Black people always thank God when they win and I’m not going to let you down."

"Thank you, God, for not just winning," he continued at the time. "Thank you, God, for the trials and tribulations that you allow us to go through so we can appreciate these moments. So we can appreciate the joy that comes from winning."