Chadwick Boseman's Uncle Is Found After Initially Being Reported Missing in South Carolina

Note: This story has been updated with the latest information.

An uncle of Chadwick Boseman — the actor who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 of colon cancer — has been found, after first being reported missing over the weekend.

In a Facebook post from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the late actor's relative, Tony Boseman, was reported missing on Sunday. ACSO has since updated their post to note that, as of 3:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Tony "has been located."

"Just before 2 p.m., the Sheriff's Office [and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/SLED] teamed up and came across him on foot around half a mile away from his house — which is ironic because we've searched miles, but it's understandable because it's a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch," ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien tells PEOPLE.

"He has been reported missing a time or two here. We're hoping that this is the last and they can come up with some sort of game plan moving forward," continues Remien, adding that, once found, Tony was "airlifted to a nearby hospital," Prisma Health.

Remien says, "We know that he was severely dehydrated. We're hoping for the best, and that with some quick medical attention, he can get back on his feet."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

According to a release from authorities, before they located Tony, he had last been seen in the Boseman Road area around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. At the time, he was wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a Los Angeles baseball cap.

On Tuesday, the SLED assisted in searching for Tony with a helicopter, WYFF News 4 reported. ACSO also had a helicopter on the scene. The release also noted that Tony suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes.

Remien tells PEOPLE that the efforts to locate Tony included the use of "drones, horses even, with canines, with two choppers, including from SLED and [with] our own Air 1 chopper."

"[We were] searching the grounds, air, water, all the different ways you can search, a hands-on effort," she adds. "This would be day three and this was the most critical day just because of his history with dementia as well as diabetes, so to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome."

Chadwick Boseman. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

News of Tony's disappearance and subsequent location comes after Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys ceremony awarded Chadwick with his first-ever Emmy win, for his role in Marvel's What If…? series.

The Black Panther star won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T'Challa in the "What If … T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" episode.

He was nominated in the category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer) and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?).

Chadwick died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020. He had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it privately for four years as it progressed to stage IV.