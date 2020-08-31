Chadwick Boseman’s Stylist Remembers the Late Star in Heartfelt Tribute: 'My Big Brother'

The Black Panther actor died at his home surrounded by family on Friday after a years-long battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman’s stylist, Ashley Weston, is remembering the late star with a heartfelt tribute.

On Saturday, Weston, 33, wrote an Instagram tribute to the Black Panther actor one day after his tragic death, sharing an array of photos of her time with Boseman over the years.

"My big brother. My King. I can still see your beautiful smile and hear your infectious laugh," she began the caption of her post. "You stood beside me during some of the biggest moments of my life: When I got married, when loved ones passed away, and when my husband was sick - you were there for me, always and without hesitation."

"With every outfit we created, I wanted the world to see and feel the warmth of your beautiful spirit. I’ll always remember that no matter how late we made you for events, you always stopped to hug @saishabeecham and I and say how much you loved and appreciated us before walking out the door," she continued.

"As you walked out this final door, I wish I could’ve hugged YOU and told YOU how much I loved and appreciated everything you did for me. My big brother. My King. I love you."

Boseman and Weston worked together many times over the years and the stylist dressed the actor for numerous red carpets events, including various Black Panther premieres around the globe.

"You have to have somebody that understands what your style is and what you’re willing to try,” Boseman told The Hollywood Reporter about Weston for its 2018 Power Stylists issue. "We found a really, really good synchronicity."

"What I appreciate about working with Ashley is that she creates a story," he continued. "All I have to do is shop. She’ll come with options and I just shop in that space."

"I really feel strongly that clothing is a form of self-expression and so as a feminist, whether that degrades or cheapens you, it actually can be a very powerful and useful tool," Weston told the outlet. "Just like your words, your clothes — the clothes you put on yourself — send a message to the world."

"Everything’s always changing," Boseman added. "You can have a sense of what that change is and what the changes are in you, and I think it’s all about knowing who you are at this particular moment."

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Boseman died at his home surrounded by family on Friday after a years-long battle with colon cancer, a rep for the actor previously confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," an Instagram post from his team read. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."