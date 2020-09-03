Chadwick Boseman's Hometown Working on Statue to Honor the Late Actor: Report

The news comes days after fans started a petition asking for a monument of the actor to replace a Confederate statue in his South Carolina hometown

Chadwick Boseman is going to be memorialized in his South Carolina hometown.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office in Anderson, South Carolina, reportedly told TMZ that the city is working on a public tribute to honor the late actor.

The Black Panther star died of colon cancer on Aug. 28 at age 43.

The spokesperson said that the memorial would be a statue with elements of sculpture and mural work, and that the mayor's office plans to reach out for public input on the project.

News of the potential memorial comes just days after fans started a petition asking for a monument of the actor to replace a Confederate statue in Anderson.

As of Thursday morning the petition has acquired over 60,000 signatures.

"Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his home town of Anderson South Carolina to show the film for free," the petition reads. "So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him."

The petition says efforts were "made by local residents to remove" the Confederate statue in the town square. The movement "gained no traction due to current South Carolina law" that makes it illegal to remove or alter monuments dedicated to Confederate war efforts, according to the petition.

"We must move past the tragedies of our past in this nation and celebrate new heroes," the petition reads. "Mr. Boseman is a hero to this nation but more importantly a hero to the town of Anderson. His legacy was one of excellence and equality. As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal."

TMZ's report does not indicate that the Boseman memorial in works will be replacing the Confederate statue in the town square.

Boseman died on Friday after a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

In addition to his starring role in the blockbuster Marvel movie, Boseman is also known for portraying several historical figures, including Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall and James Brown in Get On Up.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler shared a heartbreaking statement following Boseman's death, calling the late actor an "epic firework display."