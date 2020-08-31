Chadwick Boseman's Final Tweet Becomes Most-Liked Ever: 'A Tribute Fit for a King'

The tweet from Friday night has since been "liked" more than 7.4 million times

The posthumous tweet from Chadwick Boseman's account that informed fans of the star's death is now the most-liked post on the social media platform.

On Friday night, Boseman's team issued a statement announcing that the Black Panther actor died at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," began the statement, which was shared on Boseman's various social media channels. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman's team added that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

"He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," the post concluded. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

On Twitter, the announcement went viral as fans reacted to the surprising death and shared tributes in Boseman's honor. The official Twitter account retweeted the post and confirmed that it has become the "most liked Tweet ever." The platform added: "A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever" As of Monday morning, it currently has 7.4 million likes.

On Instagram, the statement about Boseman's passing has more than 18.3 million likes, and over on Facebook, the post has generated 1.3 million reactions.

According to CNN, the posthumous tweet broke the record held by an August 2017 Twitter post from former President Barack Obama about racism with a quote by Nelson Mandela, which has 4.3 million likes. "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." read the tweet, alongside a photo of Obama smiling to a group of children huddled in a window.

Obama, 59, was among the many public figures to pay tribute to Boseman and honor his legacy. “Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed,” the former president wrote on social media, alongside a pair of photos from the 2016 White House visit.

“To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years,” he added.

Boseman’s final tweet shared before his death was in support of Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee. In the Aug. 11 post, he encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election.

"YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020," the star wrote alongside a throwback photo of himself hugging Harris, reacting to news that Harris was selected as Joe Biden's running mate.

Harris, the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to be named to either major political party's presidential ticket, shared a similar photo to her social media on Friday, paying tribute to Boseman following the news of his death. The two are both Howard University alums.