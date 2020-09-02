Chadwick Boseman's Costar Clarke Peters 'Regrets' Judging Him on Set: 'Hindsight Teaches Us'

Actor Clarke Peters is grieving the death of his former costar Chadwick Boseman.

Peters and Boseman starred together in Spike Lee's acclaimed Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, Boseman's last movie to come out before his death on August 28. The actor had been privately battling colon cancer since 2016. He was 43 when he died.

On Good Morning Britain, Peters recalled his first impressions of Boseman on the set of the war movie, which was filmed on location in Thailand.

“I have to say with a little bit of regret that I probably wasn’t the most altruistic in that environment, but hindsight teaches us a lot of things,” Peters said. "What I'm addressing is basically, my wife asked what Chadwick was like. I was really excited to work with him. I said, 'I think he's a little bit precious.' And she said, 'Why?' And I said, 'Because he's surrounded by people who are fawning over him.'

Clarke Peters, Chadwick Boseman

"He has a Chinese practitioner, who is massaging his back when he walks off set. He has a makeup lady massaging his feet. His girlfriend is there holding his hand," Peters said. "And I'm thinking maybe the Black Panther thing went to his head."

The actor has since realized the health struggles Boseman was experiencing at the time.

“I regret even having those thoughts because they were really looking after him,” he said while holding back tears.

Image zoom David Lee/Netflix

The movie's director Spike Lee also looked back on his experience directing Boseman, remembering the late actor for his powerful performance and dedication to his role.

During his annual Brooklyn ♥ MJ block party for Michael Jackson's birthday on Saturday, Lee paid tribute to Boseman. Lee began the virtual listening party explaining that he was "floored by the crushing news" of Boseman's death.

"We filmed Da 5 Bloods in Thailand, and it was hot, jungles, mountains, and Chadwick was there with us all the way. I never, ever suspected that anything was wrong. No one knew he was going through treatment, chemotherapy," Lee began.