Chadwick Boseman's Baseball Movie 42 Will Return to Theaters After His Tragic Death

AMC Theaters will play the 2013 film, in which the late actor portrays Jackie Robinson, in more than 300 locations

Fans will get a chance to see Chadwick Boseman on the big screen days after his death.

To honor the actor, who died Friday at age 43 after battling colon cancer, AMC Theaters will play his 2013 movie 42 in more than 300 locations starting Thursday. Tickets will cost $5 and go on sale Tuesday.

42 stars Boseman as Jackie Robinson, the first Black baseball player to play in Major League Baseball in 1947. In a somber coincidence, Boseman died on Jackie Robinson Day, which MLB honored on Aug. 28 instead of April 15 this year due to the season's postponement because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser announced the Black Panther star's death during the Los Angeles Dodgers game in which all players were wearing the number 42 in honor of Robinson. Robinson played for the Dodgers during his groundbreaking career.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman as Jackie Robinson in 42. Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Boseman's 42 costar Harrison Ford, who played Brooklyn Dodgers executive Branch Rickey in the film, was one of the many celebrities to share kinds words about the SAG winner following his passing.

"Chadwick Boseman was as compelling, powerful and truthful as the characters he chose to play," Ford, 78, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "His intelligence, personal dignity and deep commitment inspired his colleagues and elevated the stories he told. He is as much a hero as any he played. He is loved and will be deeply missed."

The Jackie Robinson Foundation also paid tribute to Boseman.

"Chadwick was a dear friend of the Foundation - lending his time and visibility to help advance our mission," the charity posted on Twitter Saturday. "Preparing for his starring role in '42,' he studied extensively and spent considerable time with [Jackie's wife] Rachel Robinson. A consummate professional, he absorbed every story, every memory and every photo and film excerpt he could consume to help translate the soul of an American hero. And now, Chadwick will be etched in history as a hero in his own right, especially having shown millions of black and Brown children the power of a superhero who looks like them."