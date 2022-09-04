Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award for Voice-Over Role in Marvel's 'What If...?' Series

Chadwick Boseman has been honored with a posthumous Emmy Award.

During the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Saturday evening, the actor — who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 of colon cancer — received the win for his role in Marvel's What If…? series.

Chadwick won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category for his role as Star-Lord T'Challa in the "What If… T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" episode.

He was nominated in the category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer) and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?).

The award marked Chadwick's first Emmy nomination and win.

Chadwick Boseman. Rick Rowell via Getty

Chadwick's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on her late husband's behalf. Taking the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, Simone spoke to the crowd about how her late husband recorded the role amid his private health battle.

"When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication," she said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time," Simone continued. "You can't understand your purpose unless you're willing to ask, 'What if,' unless you're willing to say, 'What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it's me?' "

Simone — dressed in a black tulle Pamella Roland caped gown, which had silver sequin and pearl linear embroidery detailing, concluded: "Thank you so much for the honor — Chad would be so honored, and I'm honored on his behalf."

Chadwick died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020. He had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it privately for four years as it progressed to stage IV.

In What If ... ?, an alternate version of Chadwick's Black Panther character is turned into Star-Lord by Yondu, rather than Peter Quill, per the original Guardians of the Galaxy storyline.

The series features animated versions of some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest characters, including Thor and Peggy Carter, many voiced by their longtime live-action portrayers.

Chadwick previously portrayed the canon version of King T'Challa in 2018's Black Panther. A sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is set to hit theaters this November, with much of the original cast and director/co-writer Ryan Coogler returning.

What If ... ? is currently streaming on Disney+.