Simone Ledward Boseman performed an emotional rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You" in remembrance of her late husband, who died in August 2020 from colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman Honored By Wife Simone with Musical Performance at Stand Up to Cancer Event

Simone Boseman on STAND UP TO CANCER - Executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, "Stand Up To Cancer" will be co-hosted by Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong & Tran Ho, and Sofia Vergara.

Simone Ledward Boseman is singing her praises for her late husband Chadwick Boseman.

On Saturday evening, Simone appeared during the Stand Up to Cancer televised event, where she gave a performance in honor of her late love, who died from colon cancer in August 2020 at age 43.

Dressed in a pastel plaid ensemble, Simone performed an emotional rendition of the tune, "I'll Be Seeing You." She was introduced ahead of her performance by Anthony Anderson, who gave a touching tribute to the Black Panther star.

"Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years," Anderson, 51, said. "The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero."

"But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me — a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one's passing leaves in the lives of those who love them," he continued, before introducing the set. "Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick's wife, Simone."

Last August, Chadwick died at his home surrounded by family after a years-long battle with colon cancer, his team confirmed on his Instagram page at the time.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," they shared. "⁣Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV."

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

In addition to his starring role in the blockbuster Marvel movies, Boseman is also known for portraying several historical figures, including Jackie Robinson in 42, Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, and James Brown in Get On Up.

Alongside Anderson, the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising special was hosted by Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, and Ken Jeong, as well as the latter's wife, Dr. Tran Ho.

The event was executive produced by Witherspoon, 45, and her husband, Jim Toth, while Common and Brittany Howard — who have both lost family members to cancer — performed, alongside others.

Stand Up to Cancer returned as the COVID-19 pandemic has marked a shift in research and care, not only delaying important screenings and affecting treatment for many, but also highlighting the disparities in cancer care today at large.

"We believe fiercely in bringing innovative, high-quality cancer treatments to patients as quickly as possible," Katie Couric, Stand Up to Cancer co-founder, said in a statement. "The show provides a powerful platform to make this dream a reality."