The actor died last August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman just won gold.

The actor, who died last August at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night for his riveting performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Riz Ahmed in The Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins in The Father, Gary Oldman in Mank and Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian were also nominated in the category.

The award marks Boseman's first Golden Globe win. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, delivered a tearful speech while accepting the trophy on his behalf.

"He would thank God," she began. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice."

Image zoom Simone Ledward Boseman

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history," she continued.

Ledward Boseman said her husband would have thanked those who worked on the film — including director George C. Wolf, producer Denzel Washington and costar Viola Davis — but "I don't have his words."

"We have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that," she said.

Ledward Boseman ended her speech with a message to her husband, saying, "And hon, you keep 'em coming."

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX

Boseman won over audiences with his performance as Levee in the Netflix film, his final role before his death.

"I think he is going to be remembered as a hero," Davis told The Guardian in an interview.

"There's a part of the public that's going to associate that with Black Panther; I do not," she continued. "I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you."

The Oscar winner, 55, said Boseman "was a person who lived a life bigger than themselves."

"I think that his legacy, his body of work, his integrity, is going to influence on generations upon generations to come," Davis continued.