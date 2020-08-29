Chadwick Boseman Wed Longtime Love Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death, His Family Confirms

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward made their final appearance together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago

Chadwick Boseman was married to his longtime love Taylor Simone Ledward, his family shared in their announcement about his death.

Boseman died at the age of 43 following a years-long battle with colon cancer. In a post on the late actor’s social media pages, his family wrote: “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side,” confirming that he and Ledward had wed sometime before his death.

Ledward and Boseman were first spotted together in 2015, shortly after she graduated from Cal Polytechnic University Pomona, where she majored in music industry studies and served as the lead singer of the school's jazz band.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward at the 2019 SAG Awards Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Then in January 2019, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther. At the 50th NAACP Image Awards, later in 2019, the actor received the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his starring role in the Marvel film and paid tribute to Ledward in his acceptance speech.

“Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you,” he said. Ledward mouthed back the words, "I love you."

They got engaged in October 2019, according to PageSix, and made their final appearance together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward attend the 2020 NBA All-Star Game Kevin Mazur/Getty

Boseman was extremely private about his personal life, keeping his 2016 cancer diagnosis a secret until his death.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” his family wrote in their statement ⁣on social media Friday.